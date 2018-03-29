Sushma meets former Japanese Foreign Minister

Tokyo, March 29 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed ways to take the India-Japan relationship forward.

Kishida is Chairman of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council.

"Fruitful discussion on taking relationship forward across diverse sectors," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Kishida's role in strengthening our ties are invaluable," Kumar said.

Earlier, Sushma Swaraj addressed the Indian community at the Vivekanand Cultural Centre here during which she lauded the contribution of the diaspora in strengthening India's relations with Japan and creating a positive image about India in Japan.

She said India's relations with Japan had strengthened under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Sushma Swaraj arrived here on Wednesday to co-chair with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono the Ninth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue to be held later on Thursday.

