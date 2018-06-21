Sushma leads yoga day celebrations at European Parliament

Brussels, June 21 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj led celebrations to mark International Yoga Day at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday, highlighting the importance of yoga for the modern world.

"India believes in the concept that the world is one family. We are also celebrating our shared humanity and acknowledging our shared destiny," she told the large gathering of EU parliamentarians, EU officials and yoga lovers and enthusiasts at the European Parliament.

She said that yoga represents one of the most powerful means for uniting the world and stated that "it is extremely heart-warming to see that India's gift to the world has been so heartily adopted by the Europe".

"Today more than ever the world needs yoga," she said, referring to the stressful lives people are leading today and added that "yoga restores harmony within".

The EU which represents a group of nations living in peace and harmony comes together every year to this joint session to acknowledge the efficacy of this ancient sign of wellness, said the Indian Foreign Minister.

She pointed out that at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that yoga is a gift of ancient Indian tradition.

"As I speak today, countries around the world are celebrating the International Day of Yoga, thereby, endorsing this holistic approach towards health and wellness," she added.

Shri Shri Ravishankar led a session on yoga at the event.

