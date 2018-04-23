Sushma calls on Xi, meets Chinese Vice President

Beijing, April 23 (IANS) India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping and had a crucial one-on-one meeting with Vice President Wang Qishan.

Sushma Swaraj, who is in Beijing to attend the foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit, also met China's envoy to India, Luo Zhaohui.

Though Sushma Swaraj met Xi with the Foreign Ministers of the SCO member countries, her one-on-one meet with Wang, arguably China's second most powerful man, is of high significance ahead of an informal meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi.

Wang and Sushma Swaraj discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

