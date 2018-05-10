Sushma calls on Myanmar President

Nay Pyi Taw, May 10 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called Myanmar President U Win Myint on Thursday, the first day of her two-day visit to the eastern neighbour.

"A key partner in Act East Policy! EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint in her first engagement in Myanmar," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj's visit is part of the ongoing high-level interaction between India and Myanmar, which got a democratic government in 2016.

India is a key development aid partner for Myanmar and is implementing a number of infrastructure projects in that country.

These include the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project connecting Mizoram with Sittwe port in Myanmar, the Trilateral Highway Project connecting India with Myanmar and Thailand, and the Rhi-Tiddim road.

The Rohingya refugee crisis is also expected to come up for discussion during Sushma Swaraj's visit.

India has called for a long-term solution for socio-economic development in Myanmar's Rakhine State to solve the crisis.

--IANS

ab/vd