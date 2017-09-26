Sushil Kumar's coach applies for Padma Bhushan for the wrestler

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar's coach has applied for the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third highest civilian award, for his ward.

"Coach Yashveer has applied for Padma Bhushan award for me," Sushil told ANI.

Though Sushil has already been coveted with the Padma Shri award in 2011, the Padma Bhushan award is a rank higher.

It should be noted that the grappler is the only Indian athlete to have clinched two Olympic medals i.e., a silver and a bronze.

Earlier, Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, who recently became first Indian shuttler to lift Korea Open Super Series title, and former Indian cricket skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni were nominated for this year's prestigious award.(ANI)