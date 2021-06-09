Sushil Kumar Wants Protein Shake, Exercise Bands in Jail: Report

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested on grounds of the alleged murder of former junior national champion Sagar Dhankar, has asked for protein supplements, exercise bands and a special diet to be provided in the jail, according to a report carried out in NDTV.



Sushil Kumar, the only Indian to have won two individual Olympic medals, has approached a Delhi court with his requests, the report stated . The decorated wrestler was arrested by the Delhi police on 23 May after being on the run for nearly three weeks.

Dhankar had passed away in a Delhi hospital in the first week of May after being allegedly thrashed by Sushil Kumar and his associates. The police have also found a video clip of the assault in which Sushil Kumar and his aides were allegedly seen beating the victim.

A normal jail diet includes five rotis, two vegetables, dal and rice, which the inmates get twice a day. They can also buy items worth ₹ 6,000 per month from the jail canteen. However, the standard diet is proving to be inadequate for Sushil Kumar, known for his muscular physique, as per NDTV.

Under the special diet, Sushil Kumar wants Omega 3 capsules, pre-workout supplements and multivitamin pills among other things, NDTV reported .



The court is expected to decide on Sushil Kumar's petition on Wednesday, the report claimed. The star grappler has been kept in a separate cell in Delhi's Mandoli jail. For security reasons, he is not allowed to meet anyone.

