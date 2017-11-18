Sushil Kumar is unmatched: Coach Satpal Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Satpal Singh, coach of Sushil Kumar, on Saturday said that the players who offered walkovers to the double Olympic medallist in the National Wrestling Championship were aware that they couldn't win against him.

Sushil on Friday was declared the ultimate winner in the 74kg category of the event as three of his challenger wrestlers, including the finalist, Praveen Rana, offered him walkovers.

After Sushil lifted the national gold, fighting for just two minutes and 55 seconds in five matches, the referee reportedly applauded the gesture of the wrestlers and said: 'Yeh hai Bharat ki kushti ki parampara' (This is the tradition of Indian wrestling).

However, coach Satpal denied the allegations that the players gave walkovers following the tradition.

"When a players steps on mat there is no 'parampara'. Everyone comes to play here. But everyone knows who is Sushil. He played the nationals to get confidence otherwise his target is Asia, Commonwealth and Olympics," he said.

He reflected that had the players fought against Sushil, it would have been a one-sided match.

"The players who walked over have been training with Sushil and they knew that they could not stand long in front of him," he added.

Satpal heaped praise on Sushil and said his level can't be matched by anyone right now.

"Right now Sushil Kumar is such a player who cannot be matched. He is unmatched till 120 kgs," Satpal said.

He also added that Sushil has an aim to bring Olympic medal for the country and the way he is practicing right now, he is hopeful of a medal in 2020 Olympics. (ANI)