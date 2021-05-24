Sushil Kumar Had Brawl Filmed To Intimidate Others: Report

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested on the grounds of the alleged murder of junior national champion Sagar Dhankar, had made it a point to record the assault to instil a sense of fear and domination among the wrestling circuit in the city, the police claimed on Sunday, as it received six days' custody of the accused wrestler at a Delhi court.

"Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told the court, according to NDTV.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Sushil Kumar was arrested a day ago along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area. The Delhi Police on 17 May had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Sushil and of Rs 50,000 on Ajay after initial efforts to nab the pair went in vain.



Sagar, along with his friends, Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar, was allegedly thrashed to death by a horde of men armed with hockey sticks and baseball bats in the parking lot of the Chhatrasal stadium premises in North-West Delhi. Sagar succumbed to his concussion injuries on 5 May while Sonu and Amit are undergoing treatment at the BJRM Hospital.

The Delhi Police had earlier urged the Rohini court to decline the anticipatory bail to the accused wrestler. As per a report carried out in India Today, the police told the court that video evidence suggested that Sushil Kumar was present during the brawl which resulted in Sagar’s death.

