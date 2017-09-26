Sushil Kumar’s Coach Applies for Padma Bhushan for the Olympic-Medal Winning Wrestler

Badminton ace PV Sindhu and former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni have also been nominated for the prestigious award.

New Delhi: India’s two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar’s coach Yashveer has applied for the Padma Bhushan for his ward.

Sushil, who is the only Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals, received the Padma Shri in 2011.

“Coach Yashveer has applied for Padma Bhushan award for me,” Sushil told ANI.

Sushil won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal at the 2012 Games held in London. He won both the medals in 66-kg freestyle wrestling. Besides, he won gold at the 2010 World Championships and Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the same weight category.

At the 2014 CWG, Sushil won a gold again but in the 74-kg freestyle category. He also won the 66-kg bronze at the 2006 Asian Games.

Last week, Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu, who recently became first Indian shuttler to lift Korea Open Super Series title, and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni were nominated for the Padma Bhushan.