Sushil Kumar Clinches Gold at National Wrestling Championship in Indore

New Delhi: Sushil Kumar got three back-to-back walkovers, in the quarter-final, the semi-final and the final, as he bagged a gold medal in the National Wrestling Championship in Indore on Friday. This was significant as the two-time Olympic gold medallist returned to competition after three years and took the gold in the 74 kg freestyle category.

Sushil battled for just 2 minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat as he fought only two of his initial round bouts before three of his opponents gave him a walk over.

Meanwhile, India’s lone woman Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik and popular Dangal girl Geeta Phogat also bagged a gold medal each in their respective weight categories of women’s wrestling on the second day of the marquee domestic event.

Sakshi finished on the top of the podium after posting a dominating 10-0 victory over Pooja Tomar of Haryana in the final of women’s 62 kg, while Geeta clinched the yellow metal with a win against Ravita in the final of 59 kg category.

Even Geeta’s husband Pawan Kumar managed to finish on top in 86 kg. All eyes were on Sushil and India’s greatest individual Olympian hardly had to break sweat as India international Parveen Rana decided to concede his bout against the 34-year-old in the gold-medal round, claiming injury. (With PTI inputs)