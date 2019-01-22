Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Sonchiriya' gets new release date

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Sonchiriya' got a new release date. The film that was supposed to release on February 08 has now been postponed and will release on March 01 instead. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, "#SonChiriya gets a new release date: 1 March 2019.. Stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala." Bhumi Pednekar too took to Twitter and announced the change in date for the film's release. She wrote, "Kar rahe hai yeh baagi sazish lootne ki, thoda intezaar kijiye, yeh dacoity shuru hogi 1st March se." The Abhishek Chaubey directorial is a rustic tale set in the valleys of Chambal and will see Sushant essaying the role of a dacoit along with Ranvir and Manoj. The trailer of the film, that was recently released, depicts wars between dacoit gangs, fighting to acquire control of central India during the 1970s.