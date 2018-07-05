Sushant Singh Rajput rumoured to turn director for next venture

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput added another feather to his cap, the 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' star is set to take on the role of a director soon. He is rumoured to helm a sci-fi genre space film. Sushant was in talks for the lead in India's pioneer space film, 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' but owing to much back and forth the actor could not give his commitments to dates. He had even visited NASA last year to train and prepare for the film. Now he is rumoured to be working on a film of a similar genre inspired by this experience. The 'Kai Po Che' actor has a new found interest in filmmaking and will take on the direction for the first time. He will apparently also be acting and co-producing this first ever space film made in Bollywood.