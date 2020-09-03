Sushant Singh Rajput death: Former IPS officers move Bombay HC against 'malicious media campaign'

As many as eight former IPS officers have moved the Bombay High Court against the media trial and vilification of the Mumbai police in the matter of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and subsequent investigation.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the petition was filed on 31 August against "unfair, malicious and false media campaign" being carried out.

The report added that the petition was filed by former Maharashtra DGPs PS Pasricha, MN Singh, DK Sivanandan, SatishMathur, K Subramanyam, and SanjivDayal. Former Mumbai police commissioner DN Jadhav and former additional DGP KP Raghuvanshi were the other two petitioners.

The plea also mentioned that certain news channels were trying to "influence the course of the investigation" and "airing false propaganda against Mumbai Police".

It further stated that media organisations should be asked to ensure that reporting of ongoing investigations is done in a"balanced, ethical, unbiased and objective manner" to make sure it does not turn into a "media trial and vilification campaign" against the police and others.

The plea urged the court to show a direction regarding the guidelines that media houses must follow while Bombay High Courteporting on such cases. Media reports suggest that the petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

