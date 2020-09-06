New Delhi, September 6: The Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi reopened for devotees today. The shrine was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, cyclists, joggers and morning walkers were seen carrying out their exercises near India Gate in the national capital. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

The vegetable prices have risen in the national capital. A seller at Daryaganj vegetable market was quoted by ANI saying that the price of potatoes has increased from Rs 12-14 per kg to Rs 30 per kg. He added saying that the price of onions has increased to more than twice the previous one due to rainfall & hoarding.

In Andhra Pradesh, a chariot, at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple of Antarvedi in East Godavari district, caught fire last night. Police said that the fire was extinguished by 3 am and there is no other property loss or any injury. Officials said that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, three persons died after a lorry hit the bike they were travelling on and ran over them near Gyarampalli village in KV Palli, Chittoor on Saturday. Inspector G Siva Prasad Reddy said that a case is being registered and the matter is under investigation.