    Satish Poonia Tests Positive For COVID-19, State President of BJP in Rajasthan is Asymptomatic: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 4, 2020

    Mumbai, September 4: Question Hour of 30 minutes duration has been permitted in the upcoming session of Parliament. Only unstarred questions to be taken up. Bars in the national capital region will open from September 7 after being closed for over five months as part of the coronavirus lockdown, the government announced on Thursday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) 3rd Annual Leadership Summit, called for a fresh mindset to tackle the challenges in the post-COVID-19 world.

    Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed that 82.14 percent aspirants took the JEE (Main) exam on September 3. Around 81.08 percent aspirants took the exam on  September 2.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Supreme Court offered a breather to bank borrowers on Thursday, stepping in to prevent loans under stress from impairing their creditworthiness, two days after the lapse of a moratorium on loan repayments.

