Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood star, dies aged 34

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports have said.

Initial reports, citing police sources, said the 34-year-old’s body was found in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated. There are no suspicious circumstances, said police, who believe he took his own life.

Rajput, who started his career acting on television, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

His family said in a statement, “it pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us”.

“We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (right) played Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) in a biopic of the cricketer’s life. Photograph: STR/AFP/Getty Images More

Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.

“Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter: “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless.”

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted: “I can’t believe this at all ... it’s shocking ... a beautiful actor and a good friend ... it’s disheartening.”

Rajput played former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His other credits include Kedarnath, Sonchiriya (Golden Bird), and Raabta (Connection).

He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film Drive.

Mumbai, India’s financial hub and home to Bollywood, has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the business of entertainment to a complete halt in the country.

Associated Press contributed to this report

International helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14.