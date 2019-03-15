Sushant Digvikar to star in pride anthem

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Sushant Divgikar, who won Mr Gay India 2014, features in a single "Love is love", a pride anthem by Swedish artiste Petter Wallenberg.

Wallenberg, founder of international LGBTQ organization Rainbow Riots, has been in Mumbai for over a year, collaborating with the country's queer pioneers. The result is the upcoming music and activist project Rainbow Riots India, part of the movement behind one of the greatest victories for human rights of our time.

"This isn't just music - it's the sound of India's rainbow revolution. When I first arrived in India just over a year ago, as a gay man - I was a criminal. But soon I was part of a revolution, right at the heart of the biggest victory for equality in our time," Wallenberg said in a statement, referring to the decriminalization of gay sex last year by the Supreme Court.

Wallenberg's single will be out on April 2. Apart from Sushant, it also features transgender dance group Dancing Queens and was filmed here last month.

"The single 'Love is Love' speaks about equal love and about being true to one's authentic self," Sushant said in a statement.

"This track is very close to my heart and spreads the message that love always wins. This is a great time for this to be introduced to the world and a new India that finally allows people to love freely and without fear," added the former "Bigg Boss" contestant.

