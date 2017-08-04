Susan Sarandon is remarkable: Liev Schreiber

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Liev Schreiber says he loves the sparkle that actress Susan Sarandon brings to the show "Ray Donovan".

"She's remarkable. She has this kind of musicality and a sparkle about her. You just look into her eyes," nypost.com quoted Schreiber as saying.

Schreiber is looking forward to the fifth season of his hit show "Ray Donovan".

The new season of "Ray Donovan" finds Ray (played by Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. The fifth season of the show will premiere in India on AXN in August.

Schreiber says "Ray is a great character".

