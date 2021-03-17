Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From Third T20I May Be Disappointing But These Memes Aren't

Where is Suryakumar Yadav? This was one of the questions that the cricket fans around the country asked in astonishment on social media as the star cricketer was dropped from the playing XI for the third T20I contest against England on Tuesday. Notably, Yadav made his debut for Team India in the previous match where he did not get an opportunity to bat as another debutant Ishan Kishan along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli propelled India to a convincing victory in the second T20I clash. Seeing Yadav benched, Harsha Bhogle tweeted saying, “It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though.”

Soon enough, hordes of fans expressed their disappointment over Suryakumar Yadav’s absence. Many others expressed their feelings through memes.

Kohli drop Surya Kumar yadav in today match Everyone to kohli pic.twitter.com/hJYdlqO02G — Sahil (@nikal_bsdk03) March 16, 2021

Surya kumar yadav to his team mates after the match pic.twitter.com/Fv1qMpFzUM — Mad king (@GJhamtani) March 16, 2021

Surya Kumar Yadav in this series pic.twitter.com/Yn2TlCoiha — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2021

Surya Kumar Yadav : Will I play in today match Team Management : pic.twitter.com/6r9hkFcPFZ — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) March 16, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav in this series till now#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zFosvjpS8n — Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile SuryaKumar Yadav Feelings Of Not Getting Chance To Select In Team I Think Instead Of K L Rahul Who Is Not In Form SuryaKumar Yadav Should Their In Indian Team #KLRahul #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/E2hq8Tw73Q — Deepak Jain ➐ (@Dipsdj007) March 16, 2021

England won the toos and going to bat first. Good news is that @ImRo45 is back. Meanwhile Surya Kumar Yadav.. pic.twitter.com/iEu9aM6Kei — ¡¡🙃 राघवेन्द्र श्रीवास्तव 🙃¡¡ (@Desi_rag) March 16, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav’s journey to a maiden India call-up has not been a straightforward one; indeed, many believed it should have happened much earlier.

The 30-year old has regularly been one of the better performers in domestic cricket across formats, which is no mean feat given that he plies his trade for Mumbai, long seen as a hotbed for the talented cricketers in the country.

Yadav’s national recognition might be coming a few years later than expected, but that doesn’t mean he is without admirers in the world of cricket – perhaps the biggest among them being former India international Gautam Gambhir.

It was under Gambhir’s tutelage at the Kolkata Knight Riders that Suryakumar was first given an opportunity to shine on a bigger stage. Used as a lower-order finisher in 2014 thanks to his innovative shot-making, he excelled in that role as KKR went on to lift their second IPL trophy.