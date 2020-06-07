Survival of democracy and minorities in Pakistan rests with separating religious from politics

Hindus are true heir to the Indus (Sindhu/Sengge) Civilization. However, in modern day Pakistan, Sindh has become the killing field of defenseless Hindus. The worsening situation is forcing their majority to flee to India and share shocking stories of forced-conversions and genocide.

Hindus subsist at the bottom of socio-economic ladder in Pakistan. Religious apartheid in tandem with absence of educational and job opportunities makes their lives insufferable. The Hindu farmers are losing battle against dwindling resources, land erosion and encroachment. Making the matters worse, they lost major portion of this year's harvest to one of devastating locust attacks in decades. A leading rights activist from Sindh, Sufi Munawar Laghari says that Hindus do not have much choice in the political scheme of Pakistan. They have to convert and leave ancestral lands to save lives. In many cases, the less abled elderly and infants are immolated inside homes and temples when Muslim brigades set fire to their neighborhoods.

Now, the coronavirus is adding insult to injury as many Muslim scholars in Sindh are targeting "immoral and filthy lifestyle" of Hindus and other religious minorities for the spread of pandemic. Hindus say the government has abandoned them with the excuse of lack of funds which provides space for predatory Muslim brigades and extremist officials to use food, water and virus protective and screening kits as tools of conversion.

They are forced to starve as pious Muslims refuse to offer food during the lockdown. Some Shia organizations which tried to offer food to Hindus are facing backlash after being accused of sacrilege by extremist Muslims. Many Hindus were injured and jailed by police for stepping out of their homes to beat famishment. In Sukkur, Muslim goons beat and severely injured more than a dozen Hindu women and children for drinking water from a "Muslim" pump.

The United States Commission for Religious Freedom (USCIRF) calls these actions reprehensible and condemns Pakistan for linking food and medical aide to religion. The USCIRF asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure equal rights for religious minorities while leading the nation out of Covid-crisis. Media often goes for self-censorship in such conditions as reporting on incessant persecution of Hindus is construed as benefiting India and therefore a national security concern.

In February of 2020, US Secretary of State reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan about his commitment to control violent extremism against Hindu, and restoration of their temples, which is yet to see the light of day. There are less than two dozen functioning temples in Pakistan and a large majority of Hindus have no access to crematoriums due to demolition of their temples. For the time being, no one is holding breath expecting Imran Khan to confront the influential Muslims who razed these temples and used the land to build offices and shopping malls.

Human rights organizations blame Pakistan's anti-Hindu constitution and judicial system for Hindu-population decline. Dr. Lakhu Lohana of World Sindhi Congress attests that persecution and expulsion of Hindus from Sindh is part of Pakistan's grand designs. He says, "As appalling as it sounds; all State institutions are in it together and there is no punishment for the perpetrators and no justice for the victims. It is not too hard to uncover the paradox in their moral standards as same Pakistani rulers will leave no stone unturned defending land and religious rights of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims". He asks the members of the United Nations Organization to press upon Pakistan to stop gross violations against helpless Hindus and other religious and ethnic minorities.

Meanwhile, the USCIRF in its 2019 Annual Report notes that Hindus "face continued threats to their security and remain subjected to various forms of harassment and social exclusion." According to Pakistan Hindu Council, over five thousand Pakistani Hindus migrate to India annually to escape forced conversions and physical attacks. Hindus, who in 1947 formed over twenty percent of the newly created Pakistan now account for less than three percent of its population. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) writes that in the province of Sindh alone, approximately twenty-three Hindu girls get converted each month. The same source reveals that over one thousand Hindu Sindhi girls, some as young as eleven, were abducted, tortured, raped, and forcefully converted and married to Muslims in 2018.

