Survey Finds that Graduates in India Prioritize Employers who Offer a Friendly Working Environment and a Path To High Future Earnings

·4-min read

Google remains the most ideal employer for both Business and STEM talent.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Universum launches the findings from the India portion of its annual global talent survey. This year, over 33,000 students from India's leading universities participated, completing more than 118,000 assessments of India's top graduate employers. Set out to track the career aspirations and preferences of India's future talent pool, the Top 100 Ideal Employers student survey also recognises the most coveted employers based solely on the responses collected.

Tech giant Google retains the top spot as the most preferred employer among India's future workforce. This was the case for students studying across all the main fields of study. Domestic employers such as Infosys, Indian Space Research Organisation and TCS also performed well and were ranked among the top 10 by engineering/IT talent.

Ravdeep Hora, regional manager for Universum APAC said, 'In India, as with so many key global markets, we are seeing that competition for talent continues to heat up exponentially. And the pandemic has only made things worse, not better as some hoped it would. With more employer vying for the best talent, and the increased noise and competition this brings, employers need an edge if they want to succeed. This edge means having an attraction strategy that is built on the solid foundations of data and insights, rather than gut feel. It also means being agile when conditions change, like they have in the past year.' Salary expectations rise, despite the pandemic Unlike in other markets where the pandemic has led to a dampening of salary expectations among graduates, expectations in India have increased significantly since last year. The average expected annual salary among those surveyed was: All students – 1,072,283 INR Business/Commerce - 964,422 INR (+25% vs 2020) Engineering/IT - 1,312,038 INR (+30% vs 2020) Disappointingly, the research also revealed that the gap between the pay expectations of male and female students is widening. The most pronounced disparity was among business students, where females expect to be paid 22% less than their male counterparts. This clearly indicates that more needs to be done, especially by employers and the government, if pay equality is to be achieved in India.

The importance of understanding what talent wants As part of the survey, students are shown 40 core employer attributes and are asked to indicate which are most important to them when choosing their preferred employers. The most prioritized employer attributes among talent in India are: #1 High future earnings #2 A friendly work environment #3 Leadership opportunities Although the top two attributes remain unchanged since 2019, innovation, previously third, has fallen three places down the list to sixth.

Employer showcasing the strengths of their employment experience in a bid to attract talent should dig into the data and segment those they want to attract in order to optimise their messaging and ensure that what they are saying resonates with their target group.

Universum 2021 Students' discipline Ideal Employer Ranking 2021 Business/Commerce Google Apple Amazon EY (Ernst & Young) Deloitte Engineering/IT Google Microsoft Amazon Apple Infosys About the Universum 2021 Top 100 Ideal Employer Rankings – India Edition The results are based on the answers of 33,018 students studying for degrees in business/commerce, engineering/IT, natural sciences, humanities/liberal arts/education, law and health/medicine, with 118,070 individual evaluations of 149-158 employers on average within each main field of study from December 2020 to May 2021. Each respondent is asked questions about their career preferences, expectations and employment related drivers and then presented with a list of 149-158 national and international employers, nominated by the target group through an independent and structured nomination and assessment process, which prevents companies unfairly influencing their positions. The rankings consist of those employers chosen most as an 'ideal' choice when working through a structured funnel-based methodology.

About Universum Universum, part of the StepStone Group, is a global thought leader in Employer Branding. Universum has 32 years of peerless experience in the field of employer branding and is established in over 60 markets globally. Universum has a diverse workforce is physically present in 20 countries. With so much data, historically and geographically, Universum is uniquely positioned to deliver key insights to employers about how to attract and retain their future workforce. Our data-led, human and purposeful output has attracted over 1,700 clients, including many Fortune 500 companies, as well as global media partners that publish our annual rankings and trend reports. Find out more at https://universumglobal.com.

PWR PWR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 2 to Rs 1,387 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 18 to Rs 3,000 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 132 to Rs 7,248 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 402 to Rs 46,238 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Monday, as speculators cut their positions amid low demand.

  • 4 killed, 7 injured in building collapse in China

    Harbin [China], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and seven others injured after the top floor of an office building in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said Monday.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Soybean futures slip on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Soybean prices on Monday fell by Rs 382 to Rs 9,197 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own lists of OBCs: Mayawati

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party will support the passage of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

  • Tokyo Games: We fulfilled responsibility as Olympics host, says Japan PM

    Nagasaki [Japan], August 9 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games.

  • 3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

    Lahore, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

  • 24 arrested for drug abuse and illicit liquor trade in J&K

    Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said a drug peddler and 23 bootleggers were arrested under a special drive, “Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh”, in Reasi district in the past 24 hours.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • Adityanath govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka Gandhi

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it cannot hide the plight of farmers by giving full page advertisements and asked what it had done about the black agri laws.

  • ED to start new sub-zonal office in Shillong from Aug 11

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): As part of the process of making sub-zonal offices functional in all the northeast state capitals, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) new sub-zonal office in Shillong will start functioning from Wednesday.