Surrey Spinner Amar Virdi Named in The England Lions Squad

19-year-old Virdi is yet to play for the Lions, although he did train with them during the summer, but will join up with the camp at Loughborough before departing for Brisbane on November 14.

Surrey: Surrey spinner Amar Virdi on Tuesday was named in the England Lions squad to tour Australia. 19-year-old Virdi is yet to play for the Lions, although he did train with them during the summer, but will join up with the camp at Loughborough before departing for Brisbane on November 14.

In Brisbane, the Lions will take part in a two week red-ball camp before a three-day match against a Queensland XI between November 27-29. They will move on for a white-ball camp from there in Perth with three scheduled T20 matches against Perth Scorchers, the Kia Oval reported.

James Whitaker, the National Selector, said: “The players selected have a range of experience, and we believe they are an exciting group. This is a great chance for them to impress, before we select another Lions squad for the games against West Indies A in the second half of the winter. We would expect a number of other players to be in contention for that squad.”

Meanwhile, middle order batsman Will Jacks, Surrey’s Academy Player of the Year, will join up with the Young Lions after impressing for England U19s during the summer.

The Young Lions will play a tri-series with Namibia and hosts South Africa before finalising their squad for the U19s World Cup in New Zealand in January.

Players selected for the other two elements of the Pathway – the Pace Programme and Overseas Placements – will be announced soon.

Full England Lions squad: Dom Bess (Somerset), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Paul Coughlin (Durham/Nottinghamshire), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), George Garton (Sussex), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Keaton Jennings (Durham/Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Tom Westley (Essex), Mark Wood (Durham)