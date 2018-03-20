Surprised at being conferred Padma Shri: Kidambi Shrikanth

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Noted badminton player Kidambi Shrikanth on Tuesday said that he was surprised when he got a call from the government about his selection for the Padma Shri.

"I am really happy and excited at getting the Padma Shri this evening. In fact, I was surprised when I was informed that I have been shortlisted for the award," Shrikanth told IANS.

"I had applied thinking that I was eligible for this award. Glad that even the screening committee thought as much. This is really motivating," he added with a smile.

At 25, Shrikanth is the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. Earlier, P.V. Sindhu got it at the age of 19.

Shrikanth, an Arjuna awardee, was the first male badminton player to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold.

--IANS

mak/vd