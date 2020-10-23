Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Postponed Due to Pending Air Force NOC

The release of the much-awaited Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, which was scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 30 October has now hit a roadblock. The actor tweeted a letter to his fans and supporters explaining that the release of Soorarai Pottru will be delayed.

“Unfortunately, the wait for the film's release will now be a little longer than anticipated,” said a line in Suriya’s letter. The actor also explained that since the team had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions while shooting with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and they were involved in matters related to national security, so a few NOCs are still pending for approval.

Take a look at Suriya’s tweet and letter below:

“As you all know SP is a story set in aviation industry. So we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because it's a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else!” Suriya said in his letter.

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is one of the first few big releases in Tamil that’s going for a direct OTT release due to the pandemic. The film is a fictionalised and dramatised version of Air Deccan founder Capt. GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly and also stars Aparna Balamurali, Dr M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar, and Kaali Venkat.

