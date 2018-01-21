Surgical strike can be repeated, says Union Minister

Indore, Jan 22 (IANS) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said India can conduct another surgical strike if Pakistan does not end ceasefire violations.

Pradhan, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said this on Sunday during a cyclothon event here in Madhya Pradesh.

"Pakistan is provoking continuously. In such conditions, the possibility of another surgical strike by India cannot be ruled out," the Minister told media persons.

Besides, Pradhan also rode a bicycle in the cyclothon event in which over 30,000 bicyclists participated.

--IANS

