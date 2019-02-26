Surgical strike 'Hindustan ki janta ko mubarak ho': Baloch activist Naela Quadri Baloch

Naela Quadri Baloch, Baloch political activist congratulated Indians on the air strike of Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in PoK. She saw the whole incident as a ray of hope for terror stricken citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan. She said, "We Baloch stand with the Indians. Just like you, we are also suffering from the terrorism of Pakistan every day. We are the first ones to suffer from the policies of death of these people. The silence from India increased the terror issue. The surgical strike 2.0 is a move against terrorism. It would not give peace to only India but people from Afghanistan, Balochistan and Sindh also know that this is the time to fight terrorism."