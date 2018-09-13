Surge in fuel prices continue, commuters agitated

Fuel prices have once again gone up across India. Petrol prices in Delhi have reached Rs 80.87 while diesel prices have risen up to Rs 72.97 per litre. In Patna, the price of petrol stands at Rs 87.08 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs.78.60 per litre. Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad experienced petrol retail price at 81 per litre and diesel's retail price Rs 73.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 82.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.03 per litre. In Pune, petrol today is at Rs 88.18 per litre and diesel at Rs 76.19 per litre. Commuters are facing difficulties as the price of fuel is rising continuously for past few days. No effect of Bharat Bandh could be seen on the increasing prices.