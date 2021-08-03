Surge in demand for their courses from South East Asian countries Learntoupgrade is looking for fresh funding to scale up their business globally

Delhi, 3rd August 2021: Online education offered by edtech platforms is becoming one of the sought-after ways for students across the globe to continue their education and upgrade their skills for better future prospects. Learntoupgrade which started operations in 2019, has come a long way in a short span. Their courses which are short term and certificate based for students mainly undergraduate and graduate’s ones has witnessed a huge growth not only from the Indian market but also from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Singapore where their courses are much sort after and is rapidly growing. Therefore, the company is actively looking out for funders to help them get more such courses on board and also be able to scale their presence globally.

The platform has so far groomed 35,000 by offering them various courses ranging from Biotechnology, bioinformatics, biosciences, management, genomics, financial accounting, business analytics, virology, mechatronics, AI, drug discovery and development, animation, marketing to name a few which are offered by their expert teachers enrolled with them.

“We are happy that the courses we offer have a huge number of takers not only in India but different countries in the South East Asian regions. Our courses are thoughtfully created to not only enable one to gather understanding in the subject matter but also ensure they are skilled in the subject. Therefore, we provide short term certificate-based courses keeping in mind the job market demand and what would enable the students to better prepare for the job market. We are also currently in talks with Philippines and Malaysia to enhance our reach in these countries and offer these courses to their students as well. For these future growth and enterprise scaling we are looking for potential like minded funders to help us by funding our business to the tune of Rs 35 crores initially. This will help us not only market our skill-based courses in India but also globally as we have been witnessing a growing demand for our courses from amongst students”, said Mr. Hardeep Puri, Founder- Learntoupgrade.

The company has closely worked with several IITs and IIMs offering their students courses in business analytics, faculty development program, entrepreneurship program to name a few. The courses offered by the platform are certified from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to name a few.

About Learntoupgrade Learntoupgrade which started operations in 2019, is an online education platform providing rigorous industry relevant programs, designed and delivered in collaboration with world-class faculty and industry standards. The company has so far trained more than 20,000 students in skill-based programmes and courses for which they have also received recognized certificates as well. The platform aims at creating an immersive learning experience and gets you ready for the industry by empowering you with latest skills and technology. The virtual training classes can be accessed seamlessly from anywhere at any time. Their website is www.learntoupgrade.com PWR PWR