Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan join ‘Break The Beard Club’

India's stylish left-hand batsman Suresh Raina became the latest entrant into the #BreakTheBeard club after he posted a video of him on Twitter.

Raina tweeted, “I realised tht my little daughter is not so fond of the beard so this 1 for you Gracia.Presenting my#BreakTheBeard look #newlook #summerlook”

I realised tht my little daughter is not so fond of the beard so this 1 for you Gracia.Presenting my#BreakTheBeard look #newlook #summerlook pic.twitter.com/8Z0ZPB7Jsw — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 23, 2017





He was joined by India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who too posted his video, saying: “IPL might be over but swag is timeless. Here is my wakhra #BreakTheBeard look. Stay Unique, look unique #NewLook”





While Dhawan will now head to England with the Indian team to take part in the Champions Trophy, Raina will have to again hit the nets as he looks to regain his spot in the team.