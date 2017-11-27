Suresh Raina Reveals Secrets About MS Dhoni And Other Cricketers In Breakfast With Champions Interview

Here are the 5 best moments from the interview that Suresh Raina shared on Breakfast With Champions

Suresh Raina recently featured in the immensely popular series created by Gaurav Kapur ‘Breakfast With Champions’ and had quite a few quirky stories to tell about his teammates like MS Dhoni and cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. The no-holds barred interview is a treat to watch and Gaurav Kapur has done an incredible job of bringing these enigmatic cricketers to the fore with their hilarious anecdotes, experiences and moments on the cricketing field and the dressing room. Suresh Raina spilled a lot of beans about his hostel days in a cricket academy, about his favourite captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Indian coach Gary Kirsten.

The Suresh Raina interview like all the previous Breakfast With Champions episodes has already gone viral and has been trending since the time it was published on YouTube. Suresh Raina relived the memories of his dream debut when Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were still part of the team and he couldn’t sleep the night before his debut. However, he got out on a duck on his debut and couldn’t sleep once again. He also shared that MS Dhoni does get angry but betrays his emotions only once the over is finished and the advertisements start playing. Here are the 5 best moments from the interview that Suresh Raina shared. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: 10 Things The Cricketer Revealed On Gaurav Kapur’s Breakfast With Champions

1.MS Dhoni does get angry on field but doesn’t let the camera catch his reaction and his scoldings from behind the stumps are legendary.

2.Suresh Raina got out on the first ball off Mutthiah Muralitharan on his debut match and spent a sleepless night thinking about his future in the team.

3.Suresh Raina’s hostel days were pretty bad as they were served burnt rotis and watery dal to eat.

4.Suresh Raina taught Lucknowi words to Gaurav Kapur like ‘Kantaap’ and the anchor roared with laughter.

5.He also shared details about his foundation which he has named after his daughter Gracia Raina Foundation which works closely with mothers and children who require help ranging from physical to mental issues.

Watch the entire episode here:

Suresh Raina who was a part of IPL team Chennai Super Kings also shared his fond memories of playing in Chennai and how the Chennai crowd loved the team and supported every one of the players. The video has already gone viral and raising quite a storm on social media.