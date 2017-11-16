Suresh Raina Puts in Hard Yards in Gymnasium

New Delhi: Suresh Raina is sweating it out in the gymnasium as he is out of the scheme of things as far as selection in the Indian team is concerned. Raina has not played for India since February 2017 when he featured in a T20 game. In fact the last time he turned out for his country in the other two formats of the game was back in 2015.

But his fans got a glimpse of the hard-working Raina when he put out a video of his training on Twitter. Watch it below.

#Fitness is only a part of the journey to the ultimate destination. All set for a big game tomorrow! #SweatItOut pic.twitter.com/J3SCK4YBmW — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 16, 2017





Raina has been an integral part of the Indian team in ODIs and T20s. He has played 223 ODIs and 65 T20s for his country, performing the role of a match-winner but perhaps lacking the consistency that would make him a truly world class player. It remains to be seen that when and how he is back as far as the Indian team selection goes.