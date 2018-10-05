Suresh Prabhu hands over GI certificate to Alphonso Mango to Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu on Friday handed over Geographical Indication (GI) certificate to Alphonso Mango to Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth. Alphonso Mango from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra gets GI tag. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said, "This will give the rightful share of the intellectual property to farmers and place of origin of the product." A GI certificate provides an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to a specific geographical origin.Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus are some of the GIs. Recently, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, launched the logo and tagline for the Geographical Indications (GI) of India and said that the GI will give the rightful share in the intellectual property to the artisan and the place of origin of the product.