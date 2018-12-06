Suresh Prabhu attend bhoomi pujan of AAI's new airport in Vijayawada

Bhoomi pujan ceremony of a new airport in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada took place on December 4. Present at the event were Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu among others. The Government of India declared Vijayawada Airport as an International Airport on 3rd May, 2017. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages over 100 Airports in India and has been taking crucial initiatives to improve air connectivity and enhance infrastructure at the airports by providing world class facilities to passengers. This new Integrated Terminal Building will have state-of-the-art modern passenger friendly facilities like Information Display System (FIDS), CCTV for surveillance, Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE), car parking etc. The interiors and exteriors of the airport will be designed with an inspiration of rural-urban blend of Vijayawada's culture. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said, "Aviation sector is fast growing at an unprecedented level. This is a part of the strategy to connect all parts of India to air connectivity. I am happy to say that we have already reached 100 new airports and 100 new airports will be created."