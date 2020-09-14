Suresh Chavhanke’s UPSC Jihad Episode Makes Various False Claims

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, on Friday, 11 September, aired a bulletin on ‘UPSC Jihad Par Ab Tak Ka Sabse Bada Khulasa (The Biggest Expose of All Time on UPSC Jihad)”. The bulletin talked about how the public service exam was structured and functioning in a way that favoured the Muslim community.

After issuing a notice to the channel, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday, allowed the broadcast of the show, saying that Sudarshan News had assured it that the show would not violate the programme code which is binding on all TV channels. The ministry also said that if any content on the show violates the law, action will be taken against the channel.

Let’s fact-check the claims being made by Chavhanke in the one-hour show on ‘UPSC Jihad’.

But, first let’s understand that dividing the candidates on the basis of religion is incorrect as UPSC does not release its result or any of the notifications on the basis of religion.

Rather, the candidates are divided on different reserved communities such as General category, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and so on.

Claim 1: Benefit in Upper Age Limit

Chavhanke claims that Muslim OBC’s get a benefit of three years in the upper age limit over non-Muslims candidates or General category candidates appearing for UPSC.

What’s the Fact?

Now, let’s see what the guidelines related to age limit actually say. UPSC’s 2020 notification that was released in February mentions that a candidate in the General category should not have attained the age of 32 years on 1 August 2020.

It further lists relaxations in upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, etc. For SC/ST, the relaxation is up to a maximum of five years, which means, till the age of 37 years.

For OBC candidates, the relaxation is up to three years, which means, till 35 years of age. These rules apply to all the candidates belonging to backward classes and not to Muslims alone.

In the same notification, a note mentions that if a candidate belongs to SC/ST, OBC and is also covered under categories of ex-servicemen, persons of benchmark disabilities, among others, he/she will be eligible “for grant of cumulative age-relaxation under both the categories.”

However, there is no mention of any cumulative age relaxation if a candidate is a Muslim and an OBC. Rather, there is no mention of any religion per se.

Claim 2: Benefit in Number of Attempts

At 42:02 minutes, Chavhanke says, “Jab mere OBC bhai ke category mein ghus kar koi pareeksha deta hai, toh uska kitna asar hota hai...jab hamaara general category mein pareeksha dene vaala vyakti hai usko 6 attempt karne ka mauka milta hai, aur jo Muslim, us benefit ke kaaran, 9 attempt dene ka fyada usko milta hai.”

(Translated: When somebody enters OBC category to take the exam, so what is the effect...person taking exam in General category gets six attempts, and Muslim, because of the benefit, gets the advantage of appearing 9 times.)

