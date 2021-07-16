Remembering Surekha Sikri, 3-Time National Award Winner & Actor Par Excellence

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest. The three-time National Award winner leaves behind a rich body of work. Born in New Delhi in 1945, Sikri graduated from the National School of Drama in 1971. She worked with NSD's Repertory Company for over a decade before moving to Mumbai to explore a career in the film and television industries.

Let's take a look at some of Surekha Sikri's memorable films and TV shows.

Kissa Kursi Ka

Surekha Sikri made her acting debut with this political drama. The film is a satire on the politics of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi. Sikri played a negative role in the film, and her performance was lauded by the audience.

Mammo

Surekha Sikri in Mammo.

Surekha Sikri's role as Fayyuzi in Mammo earned her the second National Award. Mammo was the first film of Shyam Benegal's trilogy, which included Sardari Begum (1996) and Zubeidaa (2001). The film was critically acclaimed.

Zubeidaa

Sikri repeated her role as Fayyuzi in the Shyam Benegal directorial. Her powerful performance made the character immortal.

Badhaai Ho

Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho.

Surekha Sikri won her third National Award for this film. She played the role of Neena Gupta's mother-in-law in Badhaai Ho. Sikri owned the character of the daadi who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind and received a lot of praise.

Balika Vadhu

Surekha Sikri in Balika Vadhu.

Surekha Sikri played the role of Kalyani Devi Singh aka Dadisa, the matriarch who initially despised Anandi (Avika Gor) and was often seen trying to protect her grandson, Jagdish (Avinash Mukherjee). However, later Dadisa was seen standing up for Anandi. Balika Vadhu marked Surekha Sikri's return to television after a break.

