I was sure of being proven innocent, says Shami on BCCI's clearance on match-fixing charges

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami on Thursday said that he was sure about being proven innocent, after he received a clean chit from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in connection to match fixing charges leveled against him. "I was sure I would be proved innocent. I have always tried to give my 100 percent in the game and I will continue to do so," said Shami. Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges leveled against Shami by his wife.