Surat's businessman makes PM Modi's portrait in diamond

To show his love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a businessman shaped the map of India out of a real diamond, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face inscribed on it. Akash Salia shaped a three-carat diamond into the map of India with PM Modi's face on it by laser inscription. "When I saw this diamond after 14 years, I had the impression of drawing out the map of India from it, After working five hours daily on this particular diamond, in about two months, the diamond was converted into a map," said Akash Salia. Now, he wants to send the diamond to the Prime Minister as a gift.