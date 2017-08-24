Surat School students pledge to boycott Chinese goods

Students in Surat took to the streets to protest against Chinese products in the wake of rising border tensions with China. Hundreds of school students gathered at an event and took oath against using Chinese products, while holding Indian national flags and anti-China placards. Raising slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', the students decided to buy only India-made products. Nationalist sentiments are rising in both the countries, as troops of both the Asian giant nations are engaged in an eight-week-long standoff on the Doklam plateau in another part of the remote Himalayan region near their disputed frontier.