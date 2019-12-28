Surat girl wins gold medals in world powerlifting championships

Meet Roma Shah from Gujarat and a computer engineering student who won gold medals in power lifting. Roma participated in 'World Raw Powerlifting Federation' (WRPF) 2019 held at Moscow. She bagged 2 gold and 2 silver medals this year and it was her third appearance in 2019. She has won a total of 8 gold medals and 2 silver medals in the past three years for the country. Speaking to ANI, Roma Shah said, "I am playing on International level for past three years. I was the only female participant from India and over 22 countries have participated in the championships."