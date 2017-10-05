Suraj, Baava enter national tennis semis

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Suraj R. Prabodh of Karnataka showed form and fitness to snap the winning run of Nitten Kirtane in the mens singles quarter-finals at the Fenesta Open national tennis championship here on Thursday.

On a hot day, when contestants needed to keep themselves hydrated well for the rigours of tennis, Suraj showed he had the arsenal and the attitude to take on a battle-hardened opponent for a 6-3, 7-6(7/4) entry into the semi-finals.

To beat the 43-year-old Nitten on a hard court requires good effort and not get intimidated. Nitten can upset the rhythm of opponent's with slice and dice and finding sharp angles.

On Thursday, Suraj shone bright under the harsh sun and ensured he was going to book his date with the last four spot.

"This is the first time I am in the semi-finals of the Fenesta tournament. I did not do well in the junior section, so game wise I could have played even sharper after winning the first set. I was a bit complacent in the second set, if not I could have won in shorter time," Suraj said.

Baava Haadin enjoyed his outing in the Fenesta Open as he played smart tennis to beat fancied opponent Arjun Kadhe 7-5, 6/7(6/8), 6-3 in the second quarter-final.

In the ladies quarter-finals, Zeel Desai as top seed showed she has plenty of potential. The youngster played with zeal to clinically wear out Shaikh Humera 6-2, 6-4 to enter the semi-finals.

