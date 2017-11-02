Supupramai takes lead at Defence Raya golf tourney

Lahore, Nov 2 (IANS) Poosit Supupramai of Thailand fired a flawless seven-under-par 65 to take the lead in the opening round of the inaugural Defence Raya Golf Championship here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old marked his card with seven birdies after waiting for two-hours-and-30-minutes for the fog to lift at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club.

With little daylight left, the round was suspended for the day with 54 players set to return on Friday to finish the first round.

Masaru Takahashi of Japan, ranked second on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit, returned a 67 to trail by two shots while Panuwat Muenlek of Thailand and Muhammad Asif of Pakistan were a further shot back in the $120,000 event.

Takahashi, a three-time ADT winner, continued his fine form by shooting six birdies against one bogey.

The leading five players at the end of the season will earn an Asian Tour card for next year.

--IANS

ajb/vm