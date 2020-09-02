How Supreme Court ‘Harmed’ Its Own Image By Convicting Bhushan

On 31 August, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Arun Mishra concluded the recent contempt proceedings initiated against Prashant Bhushan, sentencing him to pay a fine of 1 rupee. This is one of the last judgments that Justice Arun Mishra is a part of before he retires.

Notably, Justice Mishra’s approach to invoking the power of the Court to punish advocates for contempt has been rather controversial. The conviction and sentencing judgments in Prashant Bhushan’s case come with their share of concerns. Close scrutiny reveals that the judgments are based on weak foundations and crucial gaps in reasoning. The judgment’s greatest weakness is the Court’s omission to consider the responsibilities that accompany its role as a ‘pillar of democracy.’

Also Read: Kaafi Real: SC Fines Prashant Bhushan Re 1 for Contempt of Court

Judgment On Conviction – Ignoring Bhushan’s Reply

By now, the facts leading up to the contempt case are well known (a detailed factual background and timeline of the case may be accessed here). During the hearing of the conviction on 5 August 2020, Dushyant Dave, appearing for Prashant Bhushan, advanced two main lines of argument:

That the tweets were made in good faith and constituted a fair criticism of judicial behaviour in India. For this purpose, Bhushan had filed a 134-page affidavit explaining the context and nature of his statements, citing instances of the Court’s failure to protect fundamental rights and opacity in its functioning; and That even otherwise, the Court ought not to hold Prashant Bhushan guilty of committing criminal contempt, as the contempt power is to be used very sparingly.

On 14 August 2020, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, holding that both tweets amounted to criminal contempt. Strikingly, while rejecting Dave’s submissions, the Supreme Court almost entirely ignored the detailed affidavit filed in support of Bhushan’s tweets to establish that the tweets amount to fair criticism. This is particularly concerning with respect to the tweet on the role of the Indian judiciary in ‘allowing democracy to be destroyed’ in India, as most of the pleadings raised in the detailed affidavit were focused on contextualising that statement.

Through this affidavit, Bhushan had sought to demonstrate that there was a clear factual basis for his statement, and that he was certainly not the cause for the widespread belief that the judiciary had failed to perform its constitutional role in checking legislative and executive abuse in the last few years.

However, the Court did not engage with the affidavit at all but found Bhushan guilty of contempt without reasoning how his statement did not amount to fair criticism (as also noted here and here). Moreover, the Court inexplicably found the tweets to be ‘malicious’ and ‘scurrilous’ merely because of the wide scope of publication and because they were made by a lawyer of 30 years of standing. This manner of reasoning risks negating the provision of the defence of fair criticism in contempt cases and allowing convictions for simply raising allegations against the judiciary, truthful or not.

Also Read: SC’s 1 Rupee Sentence for Bhushan is Wrong Precedent: Sanjay Hegde

Judgment On Sentence – Same Mistake Again?

Oddly enough, it is in its subsequent judgment on sentencing that the Court confronted this issue more directly. This of course creates further problems, as it is unclear what force of law these findings hold in what is meant to be a judgment on sentencing. Nevertheless, more than 3/4th of the judgment on sentencing discusses the basis upon which Prashant Bhushan’s conviction was secured. This ostensibly occurred because Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Prashant Bhushan in the hearing on sentence, pointed out that the Court had failed to engage with the detailed reply affidavit in its judgment on conviction. Even here the Court did not consider the contents of Bhushan’s detailed affidavit, and instead, it focused on explaining why it had avoided engaging with it.

However, the two points cited by the Court to justify not engaging with Bhushan’s detailed reply do not inspire confidence.

The first point was that the Attorney General had argued that Bhushan’s statements cannot be evaluated without calling upon the individual Chief Justices. The Court noted that it was impossible to call the judges to determine the truth of these allegations. This approach once again negates one’s defence of fair criticism against the Court. What is worse is that the Court could take suo moto cognisance of a wide range of cases (now covered under its unclear standard), and then it could simply hold that it cannot consider the submissions raised by accused contemnors as that would involve asking for responses by individual judges. Indeed, it is rather strange for the Court to insist on the one hand that certain statements must be held to amount to criminal contempt but on the other hand assert that extensive defence of the statements may not be considered because it is not possible to hear from the judges involved.

Story continues