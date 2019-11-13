Supreme Court brings CJI's office under RTI

The Supreme Court of India on November 13 ruled that office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) is public authority under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information Act (RTI). SC took this decision keeping in mind the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict. A constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that judicial independence had to be kept in mind while dealing with transparency. CJI Ranjan Gogoi directed the Ministry of Law to conduct an impact study and submit a report of the same to the apex court.