Supreme Court on Adultery law: It's arbitrary and unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared its verdict on 150 year old adultery law. The Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said its arbitrary and unconstitutional, the law treats women as the victim and not as an abettor of the offence. Under Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, it is an offence if a married man has sex with the wife of another married man without his “connivance” or “consent”. But only men, and not women, can be prosecuted under the adultery law. The apex court said that unequal treatment of women invites the wrath of the Constitution. The judgment was made on a petition filed by Kerala-based Joseph Shine to drop the law that makes adultery a criminal offence.