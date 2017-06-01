Support your team with Facebook frames during Champions Trophy

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Facebook on Thursday launched custom profile picture frames to let cricket enthusiasts show support for their favourite team as ICC Champions Trophy 2017 kicked off in Britain.

Profile picture frames are a way for people to express support for their team, social cause or an event by easily updating their profile picture or profile video with a frame, Facebook said in a statement.

In the past, the social media giant has launched several theme-based frames, including frames for Mother's Day, Indian Premier League, among others.

During the tournament, users will see a message from Facebook on the profile inviting them to add a profile frame to support a team.

From this message, click into the profile frame experience, select the length of time you'd like to feature the profile frame in your profile picture and select "Use as Profile Picture."

