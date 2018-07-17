Will support TDP's no-confidence motion: Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said if TDP (Telugu Desam Party) agrees to pass no-confidence motion, he will support it. "The TDP delegation has not yet met me. But if they are going to put a no-confidence motion, I will definitely stand up and support it," said Owaisi. The TDP is planning to put no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha during monsoon session against Prime Minister Modi-led Government.