Supplying oxygen to 800 hospitals, only Delhi ones complaining: INOX

As reports of oxygen shortage surface from different parts of the country, supplier INOX on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it is providing oxygen to 800 hospitals across India, but only the ones from National Capital are complaining.

INOX pointed out that the orders given by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government were contrasting, which have increased its problems.

Details: INOX asked court what it should do amid contradictory orders

Siddharth Jain, the chief of INOX, told HC that the Delhi government had asked it to supply 125 MT of oxygen to hospitals yesterday.

At the same time, the Centre had also issued an order revising the allocation to 80 MT for Delhi.

"What should we do?" he asked the court. The HC began looking into the issue of oxygen crisis last week.

Fact: INOX expressed disappointment at being turned into 'transporter'

"Moreover, we have been asked to transport another 80 MT from Air Liquide, Panipat. From producer to transporter now? Why should we take care of the transportation of the third party?" Jain asked the court.

Appeal: We haven't slept for the last seven days: Jain

INOX revealed that Delhi is getting 300 MT out of the allocated 490 MT, which is why hospitals are sending SOS messages.

"We haven't slept for the last seven days. Please sort this and let us know how much we need to supply to which hospital," he added.

Jain revealed that several of his staff members have also contracted COVID-19.

Allegations: He claimed tankers were being diverted mid-way

Further, Jain also alleged that tankers are being diverted midway, contrary to the plan provided to INOX.

"Our four tankers with Haryana number plates have been seized by Rajasthan. I'm not able to send those for transporting oxygen from Air Liquide and Linde for Delhi," he said.

These revelations are poised to worsen tension between states, amid a tug of war for oxygen.

Looking back: HC had reprimanded Centre over oxygen supply

To recall, the oxygen crisis made it to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of worst-affected states last week.

Arvind Kejriwal had asked PM Modi if Delhi will not get the life-saving gas since it doesn't have oxygen plants.

Delhi HC had also pulled up the Centre, saying it must beg, borrow, or even steal to ensure the situation is handled.