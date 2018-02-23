Supplementary charge sheet against Pakistan intelligence official: NIA

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) The NIA on Friday said it has filed in a city court a supplementary charge sheet against Pakistan intelligence officer Amir Zubair Siddiqui regarding his involvement in a conspiracy to wage war against India.

In a statement here, the NIA said the supplementary charge sheet was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA has accused Siddiqui of involvement in the conspiracy to cause explosions in the American Consulate here, Electronic City in Bengaluru and the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru, and at various places of public gathering in south India.

The NIA said Siddiqui was working in the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, when the conspiracy was hatched.

Apart from Siddiqui, the NIA has charge sheeted Balasubramanian and Noorudeen in this case on the charge of circulating high quality fake Indian currency.

The original case was registered on April 28, 2014, by the Tamil Nadu Police's Q Branch CID, Chennai, following the arrest of Sri Lankan national Muhammed Sakir Hussain here.

He had allegedly arrived in India as per the instructions of Siddiqui to conduct subversive activities in India. Fake notes with a face value of Rs 2.5 lakh were allegedly seized from co-accused Mohammad Saleem on April 1, 2014.

The case was taken over by the NIA on June 21, 2014, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A charge sheet was submitted against Hussain, Saleem and Sivabalan on October 23, 2014.

Hussain had pleaded guilty in the court and was sentenced to five years in jail.

