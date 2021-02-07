Superstar Rajinikanth Won’t Support Any Party in TN polls: Report

Superstar Rajinikanth has decided not to extend his support to any political party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state Assembly elections, informed VM Sudhakar from Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) to its fan club members, reported The News Minute.

However, VM Sudhakar did not make any official announcement or issue any statement to the media regarding the superstar’s decision. But, Rajinikanth had called Sudhakar and informed him that he has decided to not extend his support to any of the political parties in the upcoming elections, a source told The News Minute.

The report further suggested that Rajinikanth will not even endorse his close associate Arjunamurthy’s yet-to-be launched party in the upcoming state elections.

The south Indian superstar was all set to launch his political party in December 2020. However, he fell ill during a shoot in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Annaatthe . After which, four of his crew members were reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 29, Rajinikanth announced his decision to quit politics citing his health reasons. While opting out of the elections, Rajinikanth requested his fans to accept his decisions and asserted that he will continue to serve people without the need of entering into politics.

In his three-page letter to his fans, the superstar wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfill. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.” He was scheduled to announce his party's name on December 31 after naming Arjunamurthy as his soon-to-be-launched party's chief coordinator, while Tamilaruvi Manian was made supervisor of the party's formation.

