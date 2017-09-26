'Supernova' Natalia meets 'teenage crush' SRK

Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova surely had a memorable trip to India! The 35-year-old, an ardent fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, met her 'teenage crush' as she attended the Vogue Woman of the Year Awards. She also got the opportunity to present him with Vogue Entertainer of the Year Award. 'Supernova' shared the special moment on her Instagram account and also gave a beautiful caption to describe her feelings of meeting King Khan. She wrote, "Meeting last night my teenage crush, the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan His films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai used to make me dream of India, true love and passion, made me love dancing and colors Today I was honored to meet him in person and give him Vogue's Entertainer of the Year Award. He is even more charming in real life and now he is on a mission to empower women in India and beyond. Thank you @iamsrk we are grateful @vogueindia #VogueWomenOfTheYear".